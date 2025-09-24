Congress overlooked Shah Rukh Khan, BJP recognised his talent: Raj Purohit

<p>Mumbai: Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit said that Congress governments did not give any awards to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but his party judges the actor purely on merit.</p>.<p>Many people felt that the Congress overlooked Shah Rukh Khan, he told PTI Videos here.</p>.The audacious politics of Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema.<p>Khan got the national award for best actor for his role in <em>Jawan</em>, sharing it with <em>12th Fail</em> star Vikrant Massey.</p>.<p>The BJP never judged the actor on the basis of religion but recognized his talent and performances, said Raj Purohit.</p>.<p>Shah Rukh winning the award counters the accusation that the BJP practices caste or religious discrimination, he added.</p>.<p>The saffron party believes in unity, meritocracy and capability, he said. </p>