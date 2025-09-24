Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

PhonePe files for Rs 12,000 crore IPO in India

The company, which has filed draft papers via the confidential pre-filing route, did not disclose details of the IPO's size or timing. However, sources confirmed that it is expected to raise about Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 crore.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:17 IST
Business NewsPhonePe

Follow us on :

Follow Us