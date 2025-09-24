<p>Bengaluru: US retailer Walmart-owned <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/phonepe">PhonePe</a> has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), and is expected to raise about Rs 12,000 crore through an offer for sale.</p><p>In an official statement, PhonePe confirmed that it has filed the pre-filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI and the stock exchanges under Chapter IIA of the SEBI ICDR Regulations in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main board of the Stock Exchanges (“Offer”).</p><p>The company, which has filed draft papers via the confidential pre-filing route, did not disclose details of the IPO's size or timing. However, sources confirmed that it is expected to raise about Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 crore.</p><p>In February this year, the fintech company started preparations for a public listing on the stock market. Towards the end of 2022, the company moved its domicile from Singapore to India. The fintech company's co-founder and CEO, Sameer Nigam, had informed that they paid Rs 8,000 crore in taxes to shift their domicile.</p><p>Last week, PhonePe announced that it received the final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator. The RBI authorisation enables PhonePe to expand its reach and tap into online merchants, with a particular focus on small and medium businesses (SMEs) across the country.</p><p>As of August 2025, PhonePe has over 65 core registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4.5 crore merchants. PhonePe also processes over 36 crore transactions daily with an Annualised Total Payment Value (TPV) of over Rs 150 lakh crore.</p><p>PhonePe’s portfolio of businesses includes the distribution of financial products (Insurance, Lending, and Wealth) as well as new consumer tech businesses (Pincode - hyperlocal e-commerce and Indus AppStore – Localised App Store for the Android ecosystem) in the country.</p><p>The fintech company in FY25 narrowed its consolidated losses to Rs 1,727 crore from Rs 1,996 crore in the previous year. Its revenue stood at Rs 7,115 crore in FY25, a 40.5% increase compared to Rs 5,064 crore in the year-ago period.</p>