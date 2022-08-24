Netflix to premiere 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega' season 2 on September 23

Drama series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will return with its second season on September 23, streaming platform Netflix announced on Wednesday
The show, which was launched in 2020, follows young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point, the second season "will bring together a concoction of politics and revenge, paired with an unquenchable thirst for power," the streamer said in a press release.
The upcoming installment will see Sparsh Shrivastav return as Sunny alongside Anshumaan Pushkar as Rocky, Monika Panwar as Gudiya and Amit Sial as Brajesh.
Actors Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardhasany, Ravi Chahal and Seema Pahwa are also part of the cast.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega season two is directed by Soumendra Padhi from a script penned by Trishant Srivastava.
Ajit Andhare is attached as a producer on the project.
