Netflix to premiere 'Jamtara' season 2 on September 23

Netflix to premiere 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega' season 2 on September 23

The upcoming installment will see Sparsh Shrivastav return as Sunny alongside Anshumaan Pushkar as Rocky, Monika Panwar as Gudiya and Amit Sial as Brajesh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 24 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 15:02 ist
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, season 2. Credit: Netflix/@NetflixIndia

Drama series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will return with its second season on September 23, streaming platform Netflix announced on Wednesday

The show, which was launched in 2020, follows young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point, the second season "will bring together a concoction of politics and revenge, paired with an unquenchable thirst for power," the streamer said in a press release.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' to release on Netflix in September

The upcoming installment will see Sparsh Shrivastav return as Sunny alongside Anshumaan Pushkar as Rocky, Monika Panwar as Gudiya and Amit Sial as Brajesh.

Actors Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardhasany, Ravi Chahal and Seema Pahwa are also part of the cast.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega season two is directed by Soumendra Padhi from a script penned by Trishant Srivastava.

Ajit Andhare is attached as a producer on the project.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Netflix
Entertainment News
Viacom18

What's Brewing

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 