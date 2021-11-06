Odia filmmaker Ghanshyam Mohapatra selected for Jaydev Award

Veteran producer and director Ghanashyam Mohapatra has been selected for the prestigious Jaydev Award for the year 2019 for his lifetime contribution to Odia film industry.

This was announced by Odisha Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Friday. Mohapatra will be felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate of honour.

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda has also been selected for the coveted Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award for his film Kalira Atita. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of honour.

While Kalira Atita has bagged the Best Film award, Nila Madhav Panda has been adjudged the best director for helming the same feature film.

While Saroj Parida has been selected for the Best Actor Award for the film Khushi, Kavya Kiran will get the best actress award for the same film.

Bobby Mishra and Anjana Dash have been adjudged Best Supporting Actor and Actress for films Babu Bhaijan and Bapa Tume Bhari Dusta respectively. Tribhuban Panda has been selected as the Best Comedy Artist for film Golmal Love. Aishwarya Mishra has been chosen for Best Child Artist award for film Khusi, the minister said.

The Odisha State Film Awards instituted in 1968, is decided by independent jury members comprising eminent personalities from the film fraternity, journalists, public servants, academicians and other eminent persons from various fields.

Late Kapileswar Prasad Mohapatra (Sala Budhar Badla) was selected under best story category while best music director (Balakrushna Samman) goes to Baidyanath Das (Nayaka Ra Na Devdas).

Best Playback Singer (Male) goes to Swayam Padhi while Depti Rekha is chosen for the Best Playback Singer (Female).

Best Cinematographer (Pramod Pati Samman) is for Rabindra Behera (Babu Bhaijaan) while Rajesh Das (Khushi) is the best editor, Arun Mantri as the best lyricist and best screenplay goes to Santosh Narayan Das.

Kalinga Keshari Nayak will get the Best Art Director award and Chandrashekhar Sharma the Best Sound Recordist. Special Jury Award goes to actor Rohit Raj.

Odisha government also declared the winners of the 8th State Tele Awards on Friday. Kalia Karuchii Lila has been adjudged the best teleserial for the year 2019. PTI