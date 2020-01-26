Oscars 2020 Best Actress nominees: Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger

Oscars 2020, one of the biggest events of the calendar year, will be held on February 10, 2020, and this has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. As expected, some of the biggest names from the industry are vying for the awards this time around, which has piqued the curiosity. The 'Best Actress' category, in particular, has grabbed plenty of attention as the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Charlie Theron and Renée Zellweger are in the fray. Here is the complete list of nominees.

Cynthia Erivo ( Harriet)

Actress Cynthia Erivo bagged the nomination for stealing the show with her stunning portrayal of American political activist Harriet Tubman in the critically-acclaimed Harriet. Most critics described her performance as 'convincing'.

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Noted actress Scarlett Johansson received rave reviews for her relatable and effective performance in filmmaker Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Many feel she has a good chance of winning the coveted award.

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Irish-American star Saoirse Ronan earned her third Academy Award nomination in the 'Best Actress' category for her well-received performance in Little Women. The film, based on a novel of the same name, is one of the most important releases of her career.

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Charlize Theron bagged the coveted nomination for mesmerising one and all with her gripping portrayal of journalist Megyn Kelly in the hard-hitting Bombshell. The movie revolved around the sexual harassment allegations against Fox News CEO Roger Alles and clicked with the target audience.

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Seasoned performer Renée Zellweger earned a nomination for winning hearts with her gripping portrayal of legendary singer and actress Judy Garland in Judy. This is the third time she is in the running for the 'Best Actress' award.