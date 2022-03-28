Oscars 2022 | Who won what: Full List of winners

The Oscars 2022, the biggest night of the year for the film fraternity, is finally upon us much to the delight of movie buffs, Like always, this year's event is set to be a memorable affair as some of the biggest names from the industry are set to lock horns for top honours, Here's the list of winners and nominees.

* 'W' indicates the winner in the category in question

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA 'W'

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) 'W'

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) 'W'

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard) 'W'

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) 'W'

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA) 'W'

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan (Cruella) 'W'

Massimo Cantini Parrini (Cyrano)

Jacqueline West(Dune)

Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley)

Paul Tazewell (West Side Story)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune 'W'

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell (Don't Look Up)

Hans Zimmer (Dune) 'W'

Germaine Franco (Encanto)

Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)

Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder (CODA) 'W'

Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) 'W'

Adam McKay & David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper 'W'

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye 'W'

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin (Don’t Look Up)

Joe Walker (Dune) 'W'

Pamela Martin (King Richard)

Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog)

Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum (Tick, Tick… Boom! )

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye 'W'

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Animated Feature

Encanto 'W'

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul 'W'

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball 'W'

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) 'W'

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser (Dune) 'W'

Dan Lausten (Nightmare Alley)

Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog)

Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story)

Best International Feature

Drive My Car (Japan) 'W'

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Production Design

Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette (Dune) 'W'

Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau (Nightmare Alley)

Grant Major & Amber Richards (The Power of the Dog)

(Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen (West Side Story)

Best Visual Effects

Dune 'W'

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home