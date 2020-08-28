Song Kang-ho boards Hirokazu Kore-eda’s next project

'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho boards director Hirokazu Kore-eda's next

PTI
Los Angeles,
  Aug 28 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 14:54 ist
Kang-Ho Song (L) with the cast and director of Parasite.

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, star of Oscar winner “Parasite”, is set to play the lead role in “Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s next project “Broker”.

The film also marks Korean directing debut of the celebrated Japanese filmmaker.

According to Deadline, the movie also features actors Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona in pivotal roles.

The film focuses on individuals whose lives become intertwined around a mysterious ‘Baby Box’, which is designed to allow people, who are unable to raise children, to deposit their babies anonymously.

The project hails from Zip Cinema, a subsidiary of Spackman Entertainment Group.

Korean film industry giant CJ ENM is producing the movie and will distribute it nationally.

Production is set to start next year. 

Korea
Film

