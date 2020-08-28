‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho boards director Hirokazu Kore-eda's next

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, star of Oscar winner “Parasite”, is set to play the lead role in “Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s next project “Broker”.
The film also marks Korean directing debut of the celebrated Japanese filmmaker.
According to Deadline, the movie also features actors Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona in pivotal roles.
The film focuses on individuals whose lives become intertwined around a mysterious ‘Baby Box’, which is designed to allow people, who are unable to raise children, to deposit their babies anonymously.
The project hails from Zip Cinema, a subsidiary of Spackman Entertainment Group.
Korean film industry giant CJ ENM is producing the movie and will distribute it nationally.
Production is set to start next year.