News in Pics | November 16, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Demonstrators carry a Mexican flag, a black and white version of a Mexican flag and a One Piece flag as riot control agents are sprayed on them during a protest against insecurity and corruption in the country, on Mexico City, Mexico.
An indigenous man attends a protest to call for climate justice and territorial protection during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil.
People perform 'puja' during the month of 'Kartik' as part of 'Rakher Upobash', a centuries-old tradition of devotion and fasting at the birthplace of Trikaldarshi Baba Loknath.
Published 16 November 2025, 01:32 IST