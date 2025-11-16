Menu
News in Pics | November 16, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 01:32 IST
Demonstrators carry a Mexican flag, a black and white version of a Mexican flag and a One Piece flag as riot control agents are sprayed on them during a protest against insecurity and corruption in the country, on Mexico City, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters

An indigenous man attends a protest to call for climate justice and territorial protection during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters

People perform 'puja' during the month of 'Kartik' as part of 'Rakher Upobash', a centuries-old tradition of devotion and fasting at the birthplace of Trikaldarshi Baba Loknath.

Credit: PTI

Published 16 November 2025, 01:32 IST
