Playing Mr Bean stressful, exhausting: Rowan Atkinson

Playing Mr Bean stressful and exhausting: Rowan Atkinson

The British star developed Mr Bean while he was studying for his master's degree at Oxford University

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 18:24 ist
British actor Rowan Atkinson. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rowan Atkinson may be recognised globally for his performance as Mr. Bean, but the actor-comedian says he finds playing the popular character "stressful and exhausting".

The British star developed Mr. Bean while he was studying for his master's degree at Oxford University and launched the character on television in 1990.

The original sitcom, which aired from January 1990 to December 1995, comprised 15 episodes. The series has also been sold in 245 territories worldwide and has inspired an animated spin-off as well as two theatrical feature-length films, starring Atkinson.

The 65-year-old actor, who is currently working on an animated Mr. Bean movie, said he doesn't enjoy playing the character anymore as there is too much responsibility to deliver.

“Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr. Bean – it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually,” Atkinson told the Radio Times.

“I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it,” he added.

The "Johnny English" star said Mr. Bean's success never surprised him as he always believed that watching an adult behaving in a childish way, without being aware of his inappropriateness, was fundamentally funny.

"The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Entertainment
US

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 