Premiere of Beary film ‘Triple Talaq’ in England

The premiere of the Beary film ‘Triple Talaq’ will be held at Scott Cinemas in Bristol, United Kingdom, on December 8, said Yakub Khader Gulvadi, director of the movie.

The movie is produced under the banner of Gulvadi Talkies and will have English subtitles. After the premiere, an interaction programme will be held with the audience.

The film is based on a story written by Sara Aboobacker. It deals with the issue of triple talaq and the Supreme Court judgement on it. The duration of the movie is 90 minutes. The movie is shot in Kundapur, Gulvadi, Kodi and surrounding areas.

The movie aims to show wrong notions on talaq among general public and what Quran tells on talaq.

The movie is produced by Yakub Khader Gulvadi and Narayana Suvarna and will be released in the state in mid-January. It will be released in multiplexes in Mysuru, Hassan, Udupi, Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Mangaluru.

Navya Poojary and Azhar Sha star in the movie, along with Roopa Varkady, Ravi Kiran Murdeshwar, Baby Fahima, Master Fahad and others.