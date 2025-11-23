Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Embracing the edge of chaos

Delving deep into ‘the Edge’, a metaphor for identity and creativity, Raghava invites viewers to encounter his latest works in person rather than consume them through screens. Excerpts from an interview
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 23:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 23:57 IST
ArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us