Priyamani joins the cast of Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movie with Atlee?

Actor Priyamani is set to join the cast of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's movie with director Atlee, according to reports. If things fall into place, this will be her second film with the seasoned performer as she previously made a special appearance in his popular film Chennai Express.

Priyamani, a popular name in South Indian cinema, garnered a fair deal of attention when she played 'Suchi' in the Hindi web series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. She also impressed a section of the audience with her work in His Storyy. The perception is that working with 'King Khan' may help her emerge as a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.

SRK's film with Atlee is touted to be a commercial masala entertainer with mass elements. It reportedly features the actor in the role of an Intelligence officer and his lookalike, a thief. The flick may star Nayanthara as the leading lady and mark her Bollywood debut. Nayan shares a strong professional rapport with Atlee and previously collaborated with him for Raja Rani and the blockbuster Bigil. It was recently reported that Sunil Grover, who impressed fans with his work in Bharat and the series Tandav, will essay a role in the pan-India project.

The film is likely to hit the screens after Pathan, which marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus. It is touted to be a spy-thriller and revolves around the journey of a secret agent. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan.

Priyamani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and impressed fans with her performance in Narappa. The film was a remake of Vetrimaaran's Asuran and highlighted the clash between the 'haves' and the 'have nots'. She will next be seen in the Telugu film Virata Parvam and the Hindi sports-drama Maidaan.