Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Nellie massacre: Picking at scabs after four decades

The bloody episode unravelled during the peak of the Assam Agitation, or the anti-foreigners movement, more than 40 years ago.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 22:57 IST
India NewsAssam

Follow us on :

Follow Us