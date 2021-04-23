Rahul Mittra to back series on Osho’s first secretary

Rahul Mittra to produce series on Osho’s first secretary Ma Laxmi

The series will be directed by Ranjan Chandel of 'Bamfaad' fame

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 16:45 ist
Mittra has produced films like 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' and 'Bullet Raja'. Credit: Twitter/@rahulmittra13

Film producer Rahul Mittra on Friday announced his next project, a series on Ma Yoga Laxmi, a secretary of controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh.

Mittra, who has produced films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series, Bullet Raja, Sarkar 3, Torbaaz, among others has acquired rights of British author Rashid Maxwell’s best seller book "The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi and a Journey of the Heart" on Osho's first secretary.

The series will be directed by Ranjan Chandel, who has helmed Bamfaad, Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal's debut film.

The announcement comes a day after docu-film Searching for Sheela, on Ma Anand Sheela, released on Netflix on April 22. Also, a documentary Wild Wild Country on Rajneesh has been made.

Maxwell said he is excited to collaborate with Rahul Mittra Films & Jar Pictures for the project.

"The vision and work of Osho and its revolutionary effect on Laxmi and his people needs to be widely understood. I am excited that this project is being helmed by Rahul Mittra Films & Jar Pictures. I am sure full justice shall be done to this sensitive subject which has important consequences for society as a whole,” Maxwell said in a statement here.

Mittra said as a filmmaker he has always tried to look out for good content to back.

"Ma Laxmi’s story is what I want to tell and what the world needs to know. I want people to know that for Ma Laxmi, Osho was her only life. Even when her own protege Sheela usurped her position, Laxmi’s devotion to her master was total and absolute," Mittra said.

The yet-to-be-titled web series is in pre-production stage.

The series will be produced by Rahul Mittra Films and Jar Pictures with Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover serving as co-producers

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bollywood
osho

What's Brewing

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

 