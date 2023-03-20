Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is enjoying the response to her recently released film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, feels that a content-driven film has the ability to pull audience to theatres in a post-pandemic world, provided it engages them and has something novel to offer.

She points out that her recent release is a prime example of this.

The actress said: I'm glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people's hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won't. If we make a film that's good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience."

She further mentioned: "As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs to theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it."

Chuffed with the response to the film, Rani shared that a good film will always resonate with the audience at large.

"I'm really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film with overwhelming amounts of love and I can't thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting," she concluded.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh, is playing in cinemas