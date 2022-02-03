Rannvijay Singha won't return for 'MTV Roadies Season 18', to be replaced by Bollywood star: Report

Actor Rannvijay Singha, who has been associated with MTV Roadies since its inception nearly 19 years ago, is unlikely to be part of the show's 18th and latest season. The team is likely to rope in an established Bollywood star to step into his shoes, according to a report carried by News 18. His replacement's name is, however, yet to be revealed.

Rannvijay first appeared on MTV Roadies as a contestant in 2003, edging out the competition to emerge as the show's winner. He garnered a fair deal of attention with his confident attitude and distinct look, which helped him return to the show as a presenter. He soon doubled up as judge much to the delight of his fans.

MTV Roadies, created by Raghu and Rajiv, became extremely popular with the 'Gen Y' audience as it featured an interesting mix of participants and several challenging tasks. The brand grew bigger with each season and remained the choice of the target audience even after the twins quit to allow younger talent to take the show forward. Ayushmann Khurrana, Valimai actor Bani J and Ashutosh Kaushik are some of the popular names who have been associated with the franchise. The latest season is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the previous installments.

Rannvijay, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is busy with his new show Safari India. It explores India's National Parks and caters to nature lovers. In a recent statement, he said that working on the show made him realise the challenges associated with preserving wildlife. He serves as the presenter for the new reality show Shark Tank India

'Rann' has also carved a niche for himself as an actor in recent years. He played the lead role in the series Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends, which premiered on a streaming platform last year. It revolved around the hero's attempts at staying objective while investigating a case that gets too personal.