Raveena Tandon joins 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is set to star in the Kannada action drama KGF: Chapter 2, the makers announced on Sunday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 period action movie starring Yash in the lead.Neel took to Twitter to announce Tandon's coming on board.

"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen in the building. #KGFChapter2," the filmmaker wrote.

Tandon, who plays a character named Ramika Sen in the upcoming movie, thanked the director.

"Absolutely a pleasure to work with the team," the National Award-winning actor tweeted.

KGF follows Rocky who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, the film minted over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash, KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to be released in July.