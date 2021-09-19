Ravi Teja's 'Vikramarkudu' to get a sequel: Report

Actor Ravi Teja may soon collaborate with noted writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for Vikramarkudu 2, a sequel to the 2006 blockbuster Vikramarkudu, as per Telugu 360. The writer has penned the script for the biggie and the rest of the cast will be finalised soon. S S Rajamouli, who directed the prequel, is unlikely to be associated with the proposed project as he is busy with Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The Baahubali helmer also has a film with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu in his kitty. Prasad is likely to search for a director to helm the flick in the coming months.

Vikramarkudu featured the 'Mass Maharaja' in the role of a cop who tries to end a goon's reign of terror. The story highlighted what happens when his lookalike, a petty thief, is drawn into the bitter rivalry following a twist of fate. The biggie proved to be a treat for masses as it featured everything-- right from action scenes to punch dialogues-- that one expects from a commercial entertainer. It starred Anushka Shetty as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with Rajamouli. Her chemistry with the Kick hero was one of the highlights of the film. The cast included Brahmanandam, Vineet Kumar and Prakash Raj. Vikramarkudu was remade in multiple languages, which helped it attain cult status.

Ravi Teja, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the front work front. He revived his career with the Sankranti release Krack, which emerged as a big hit despite Covid-19 restrictions. It was helmed by director Gopichand and catered to the masses.

The cast included Shruti Haasan, Varu Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. He is awaiting the release of Khiladi, which features him in two distinct roles. It stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading ladies and will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.