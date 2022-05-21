Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy

The couple welcomed their child on May 13 in Los Angeles

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • May 21 2022, 11:02 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 11:16 ist
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since early 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a boy.

The couple welcomed their child on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, reports pagesix.com. A month before the big reveal, Rihanna had sparked pregnancy rumours while dining at Carbone, with a source saying that she was "quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump".

The 'Diamonds' singer seemingly attempted to hide her pregnancy with oversize jackets and baggy clothes but began proudly flaunting her baby bump with her flashy maternity fashion.

She later admitted to Vogue that she refused to wear maternity clothes, saying in April: "I'm sorry, it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

The 'Everyday' rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, opened up about one day becoming a dad during a May 2021 interview with GQ, saying: "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Meanwhile, Rihanna predicted that she would be a "psycho mom".

"I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it," she quipped to Elle in March.

Rihanna and the rapper have been dating since early 2020.

They went public with their romance in November of that same year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rihanna
A$AP Rocky

What's Brewing

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

DH Toon | A call to Emperor Aurangzeb on 6G trials

DH Toon | A call to Emperor Aurangzeb on 6G trials

Whackyverse | Hardik non-stick

Whackyverse | Hardik non-stick

The kimchi konnection

The kimchi konnection

Old homes get a cafe makeover

Old homes get a cafe makeover

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

 