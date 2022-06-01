RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us, says Papon

  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 09:23 ist
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
  • 08:44

    KK's last Instagram post showed him 'excited' for his show in Kolkata

  • 08:43

    B-Town mourns the demise of singer with golden voice KK

  • 08:34

    Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal...:Shankar Mahadevan

  • 08:26

    'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

    KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, includingPyaar ke Pal,the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.

  • 08:22

    Post-mortem to ascertain exact reason of KK's death to be conducted today

    Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

  • 08:18

    You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us: Papon

  • 08:16

    KK's last performance in Kolkata

  • 08:10

    Not your time to go: Mohit Chauhan

  • 08:03

  •  

    One of the nicest guys the music industry ever had: Babul Supriyo

  •  

    Unable to wrap my head around this news: Shreya Ghoshal

  •  

    The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible: Ajay Devgn

  •  

    His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah

  •  

    The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being: Vishal Dadlani

  •  

    This song by KK will live forever: Derek O'Brien

  •  

    Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

  •  

    His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi

  •  

    Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss!: Akshay Kumar