'Roadies' gets first transgender contestant: All you need to know about Neerja Punia

Popular television show Roadies, for the first time, transcended social prejudices by welcoming its first transgender contestant, Neerja Punia, who had taken the gang and host Sonu Sood by surprise during her audition.

A transgender woman from Haryana in her early twenties, Neerja, a runway model, moved the hosts by her passion, endurance, and determination to bring about change, reported Times of India, after completing all the offline audition phases.

Neerja described the struggles of and the neglect suffered by the transgender community in Haryana, while also shedding light on the state's poor educational system and lack of chances.

She said that people from the transgender community in Haryana are treated akin to beggars, and their situation is worsened by the lack of awareness in the state, as well as a lack of opportunities.

An influencer of sorts, Neerja also said that she uses her social media presence to spread awareness about the hurdles faced by the transgender community in India due to social prejudices.

As an aspiring model, Neerja has shared reels of fashion walks in Delhi and Haryana, and dreams to collaborate with Lakme Fashion Week some day.