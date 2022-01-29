'Rudra' trailer review: Ajay Devgn plays a dangerous cop in maiden web series

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Saturday unveiled the trailer of his maiden web series Rudra much to the delight of fans. It features him in the role of a fierce cop. The video has managed to pique the curiosity of the OTT crowd with its intense presentation and eerie setting. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.

Devgn at his best

Devgn apparently plays a character with a unique approach to situations in the series. The trailer manages to build an aura around Rudra and indicates that he is a 'hunter' waiting to unleash his brand of justice. The star, who previously played a cop in the Singham franchise, exudes confidence and gets the body language right. His dark and brooding expressions further elevate the character.

Raashi Khanna in a new avatar?

The series features Telugu star Raashi Khanna, who acted alongside John Abraham in Madras Cafe, as the female protagonist and is touted to be a gamechanger for her. Judging by the trailer, there is a bit of tension between her character and the protagonist. If this aspect is played up, she might get plenty of scope to showcase her abilities. Raashi was impressive in pure commercial entertainers such as Tholi Prema and Bengal Tiger. It remains to be seen if she is able to shine in a role that is likely to be real and edgy.

Intense dialogues

Devgn's sharp and intense dialogue delivery was one of the main reasons behind the Singham franchise's immense popularity. Rudra plays to his strengths as the trailer features short and menacing dialogues such as 'andheron mein intezaar' and 'triple murder' that leave an impact. Judging by the video, the show also gives him scope to emote with his eyes, something that helped him do justice to a complex character in Drishyam.

Rasing some questions

A good trailer needs to show enough without revealing too much. This is exactly where Rudra delivers. The video gives us a glimpse of what is in store but doesn't reveal too much about the plot. In fact, it raises more questions than it answers. The trailer highlights that Devgn's character was involved in a murder case, thus suggesting that he may have a few secrets and a distinct mean streak. Raashi's character too is intriguing as her motives have not been spelled out. These questions are likely to be answered only when the series premieres.