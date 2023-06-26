Salman explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made audience smart

Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made audience smart

Bigg Boss is all about being real – good or bad does not matter, that’s for the audience to judge, the actor added

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2023, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 07:23 ist
Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ host Salman Khan has credited the controversial reality show for making the audience smart. Salman has witnessed the show's evolution over the years.

He acknowledges that while the audience thoroughly enjoys the drama, fights, and entertainment aspect of the show, they have also become astute in recognising genuine emotions and identifying manufactured conflicts for the sake of garnering attention.

Salman said: “Big Boss has made the audience smart!” adding that: "Bigg Boss is all about being real – good or bad does not matter, that’s for the audience to judge. But to stay on the show you must be 100 per cent real. The audience enjoys the drama and fights but is smart enough to call out the fakes."

According to reports, Palak Purswani is the first female contestant to be shown the exit door. Puneet Superstar was the maiden candidate, who was evicted hours after the grand premiere.‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

Entertainment News
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss

