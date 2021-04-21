Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' to release in theatres, on OTT on May 13

Actor Salman Khan's upcoming movie Radhe is set to release in theatres and on the pay-per-view streaming platform ZeePlex on May 13 much to the delight of 'Bhai' fans. The makers opted for this unconventional model due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.



The perception is that the biggie would not have reached its potential had it released only in theatres under the current situation. Most of the Hindi films that hit the screens post the lockdown were not able to make much of an impact at the box office. Even the multi-starrer Mumbai Saga failed to rake in the moolah.

Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, is an actioner that caters to the mass audience. It features 'Bhai' in a macho avatar that has piqued the curiosity of the aam janta. It stars Disha Patani as the leading lady and is her second collaboration with Salman. The two had previously teamed up for the 2019 hit Bharat.

The cast includes Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It was to be released last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He's working on the eagerly-awaited Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise. It reunites him with Katrina Kaif and features him in the role of a secret agent. It stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and may prove to be a gamechanger for the Murder actor. Bollywood's 'Sultan' also has the eagerly-awaited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

It features Pooja Hegde, the star of popular Telugu movies such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the actor. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram. Salman will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed Antim.