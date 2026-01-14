Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'They better behave': Donald Trump warns Iranian leadership amid reports of mass killings

US President says he will like to see a 'little bit of freedom' for Iranians and that the Islamic Republic executing its own people will not work out for it
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 03:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 03:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpProtets

Follow us on :

Follow Us