Sanjay Dutt begins filming for Vijay-starrer 'Leo'

Leo marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2' headlined by Yash

  • Mar 12 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 12:27 ist
Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for Vijay’s upcoming feature film Leo, the makers have announced.

According to film's co-producer Jagadish Palanisamy, Dutt joined the Kashmir schedule of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial on Saturday.

"Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh," Palanisamy wrote on Twitter.

Leo marks the Tamil debut of Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with the 2022 blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 headlined by Yash.

Also starring Trisha, the upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after Master (2021).

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon also round out the cast of Leo.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as Kaththi, Master and Beast, will return to score the soundtrack of the movie produced by S S Lalit Kumar.

