Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, veteran trade expert Komal Nahta said in a tweet.

Although there has not been any official confirmation, several reports claimed that Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. Reports also claimed that he will be heading abroad for treatment.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.https://t.co/IBc6j2XchZ — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 11, 2020

Sanjay was recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital after suffering from breathlessness. He had tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sanjay made a Twitter post saying that he is taking a short break from work due to medical treatment, and asked his fans not to make any speculation.

Sanjay will soon be seen in his movie Sadak 2 that is slated to be released on Hotstar on August 28.