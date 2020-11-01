Sean Connery death: Actor Mammootty pays tribute to the 'Original Bond'

Mollywood actor Mammootty took to Facebook to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Sean Connery, who passed away in his sleep on Sunday (October 31) much to the shock of movie buffs. The undisputed 'Megastar' of Malayalam cinema said that the veteran was the original face of the iconic James Bond movie series and would 'live on' through his work.

'Bilal' also pointed out that the Scottish legend's fame went beyond playing 'Agent 007' as he starred in several other popular films as well.

"The name James Bond is the only actor to bring. And that is Sean Connery. The actor went to James Bond to play many amazing characters. But to most of us the original, and the definition of an international spy. RIP Mr Connery. You live in forever," (sic) wrote Mammootty.

Also read: From 'James Bond' to 'The Untouchables', 15 Sean Connery movies to watch

Connery became a household name when he played James Bond in the 1962 release Dr. No, which emerged as a runaway hit. He subsequently reprised the role in six other movies, becoming the face of the franchise. The 1983 release Never Say Never Again marked his final outing as the MI-6 agent.

Connery also impressed fans with his performances in films such as The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, The Untouchables and The Hunt for Red October. He retired from acting in 2006, marking the end of an era.

Coming back to Mammootty, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero was last seen in Shylock that did well at the box office. He will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie One, which features him in the role of a Chief Minister, The film reportedly features several massy dialogues and touches upon the need for political leaders to rise above party lines.

Mammootty also has The Priest, co-starring 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, in her kitty. These films are expected to hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.