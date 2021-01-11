Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

There’s no denying the fact that 2020 was an uneventful one for the Hindi film industry as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bollywood will be hoping to regain its lost mojo in the new year while giving fans a reason to rejoice. The next 12 months are particularly important for a few popular B-town stars. Here is a look at five actors who need to deliver a hit this year.

Shah Rukh Khan

The ‘King’ of Hindi cinema suffered a setback when his 2018 release Zero failed to live up to expectations thus forcing him to take a break from films. He is set to return to the big screen with Pathan, which features him in a new avatar. The film is being shot on a big budget and reportedly features John Abraham as the antagonist.

Salman Khan

‘Bhai’ was last seen in the action-packed Dabangg 3, which opened to a good response at the box office. The film, however, did not do as well as expected as it released amid the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Salman will be hoping to give a strong proof of his star power with Radhe slated to hit the screens this year. It has been directed by Prabhudeva and is touted to be a complete departure from the mass hero’s previous films. Salman also has the movies Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky, who became a household name with Uri, failed to keep the momentum going as his much-hyped Bhoot did not do well at the box office. The film received largely negative reviews, which proved to be a problem for it once the initial buzz faded away. The star will next be seen in the biographical drama Sadaar Udham Singh, which is likely to release sometime this year. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’, who has been in the limelight for a variety of reasons, will be seen playing the late and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the eagerly-awaited movie Thalaivi. The biggie will be her first major release after the commercially-unsuccessful Panga. Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, has a strong supporting cast that includes Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi) and Arvind Swami (as MGR)

Aamir Khan

Aamir, who was last seen in the box office dud Thugs of Hindostan, will be returning to the big screen with Lal Singh Chaddha. The film, an adaptation of Forrest Gump, was supposed to release last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and marks her third collaboration with ‘Mr Perfectionist’.