Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don 3' will happen for sure, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that he will be teaming up with close friend ace filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in the near future for the third installment of the Don franchise, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that the film will go on the floors only when they are able to find the ideal script. He added that the Rock On actor is passionate about the Don series as it matches his vision of commercial cinema.



Don, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer of the same name, hit the screens in 2006 and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. It retained the essence of the original version, making an impact with the unexpected twist in the climax. The action-packed thriller featured Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady with Boman Irani playing the baddie. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of 'Kamini' and set the screens on fire with her screen presence.



Don 2 released in theatres in 2011, impressing SRK fans. It emerged as a hit and helped the franchise scale new heights. The third film of the series is expected to be more action-packed than the previous installments.

SRK, meanwhile, is going through a difficult phase on the work front. The 'King' of Bollywood was last seen in Zero, which did not do too well at the box office. He is hoping to get his career back on track with Pathan, the latest installment of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy universe'. It stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too has a guest role in the biggie. SRK may collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for a commercial drama after wrapping up Pathan

Ritesh, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his production venture Toofaan. The sports drama features Farhan in the role of a boxer and will release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route.