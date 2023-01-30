Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' raises Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in first weekend

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller Pathaan has become the "highest opening weekend" grosser in the history of Hindi cinema with the earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the five-day extended weekend for Republic Day Pathaan registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 58.5 crore, all dubbed versions – Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. The overseas gross on day five stands at Rs 42 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross.

The Siddharth Anand-directed feature, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has recorded Rs 207.2 crore in the overseas territories alone.

"At YRF, we are proud that Pathaan is entertaining people across the globe, pulling people to the theatres and giving them an experience of a lifetime!" Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.

Read | SRK 'grateful' as he greets fans outside Mannat

"The YRF Spy Universe films have also registered blockbusters every single time. So, the stakes were high with 'Pathaan' and we are thrilled to have delivered a film that has not only extended this feat of delivering hits but has also registered countless new records in the process. This is one for the ages for YRF and for the Indian film industry and we couldn’t be more humbled," he added.

Pathaan is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

The actioner, which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, had raised Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two, Rs 90 crore on day three and Rs 116 crore on day four.

Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film, which was the "widest Hindi release" of all time in India, has emerged as the "highest grosser" for Shah Rukh as well as co-stars John and Deepika, director Siddharth and YRF, the studio stated in a press release.