Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to release in Japan on Sep 1

  Jul 05 2023, 21:41 ist
The poster of 'Pathaan'. Credit: PTI File Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie Pathaan will release in Japan on September 1, the makers announced Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie has already earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the global box office.

"The film's subtitled version is all set to release in Japan on September 1, 2023,” the press note issued by YRF read.

Last month, Pathaan released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan
Japan
pathaan

