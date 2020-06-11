Shahid Kapoor on Unlock 1.0: It is time we fight COVID-19 together

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown brought the Hindi film industry to a standstill, depriving movie buffs of an important source of entertainment. The shoots of biggies like Prabhas 20 and Jersey were called off to prevent large gatherings. Moreover, movies such as Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and 83 failed to keep their date with the janta. More the two months later, the country has entered 'Unlock 1.0' and producers have ben allowed to resume shoots in 'Green Zones'. Bollywood hero Shahid Kapoor, on Wednesday (June 10), urged people to refrain from dropping their guard and implied that the war against COVID-19 is not over. He added one must work closely with the central and state governments while restarting' and rebuilding the industry.

“With the country slowly opening up, we must take all precautions as we step out. Just as how the security forces fight for us at the border, it is time we all fight COVID-19 together along with the Central and State Governments. RESTART.REBUILD. Safely but surely,” he added.

Shahid's comments come days after Bhumi Pednekar had said that she is 'scared' about returning to the sets under the current situation. The producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too had echoed similar sentiments and made it clear that the shoot of the film will not be resuming in the near future.

Coming back to 'Shasha', he was last seen in the highly controversial Kabir Singh that did well at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, featuring him in the role of a young man with anger issues, ruffled a few feathers with its 'sexist' plot. The romantic-drama, a remake of the Tollywood blockbuster Arjun Reddy, featured Kiara Advani as the leading lady and proved to be a gamechanger for 'Preeti'.

Shahid will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tollywood movie Jersey that featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once things return to normal.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare