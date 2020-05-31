SSMB 27: Mahesh Babu teams up with Parasuram for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, on Sunday, took to Twitter and confirmed that he is all set to team up with Parasuram for a movie backed by Mythiri Movie Makers. He added the flick is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and indicated that it is the beginning of ‘another hattrick’.

Parasuram, who has been a part of the industry for a while, became the talk of the town when he directed the 2018 release Geetha Govindam that emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from all quarters. The film, starring ‘Rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, clicked with the target audience. Many feel, Sarkaru Vaari Paata could propel him to the big league.

Coming back to ‘Prince’, he is going through a good phase on the work front. His ‘hit streak’ began with the Koratala Siva-helmed Bharat Ane Nenu that exceeded expectations at the box office. The film, featuring him in the role of a Chief Minister, hit the right notes with its solid presentation and proved to be a delight for fans. Maharshi too emerged as a sensational blockbuster snd created a buzz with its meaningful message. ‘Super Star’ was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the ticket window despite facing stiff competition from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramluoo. The movie marked his first collaboration with the ‘Kodava Beauty’ and this was one of its major highlights.

Mahesh Babu also has a film with Baahubali herlmer SS Rajamouli in his kitty but it is likely to go on the floors only after ‘Jakkanna’ wraps up Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), starring Jr NTR and Ranm Charan. There has also been talk of him reuniting with Vamshi Paidipally for a gangster-drama. Moreover, according to reports, he might do a film with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame in the near future. In other words, his fans have plenty to look forward to.