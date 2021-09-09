'Sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from up there,' says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar remembers his mother on his birthday

Superstar Akshay Kumar, with his late mother Aruna Bhatia. Credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who lost his mother Aruna Bhatia a day before his birthday on Thursday, remembered her and thanked everyone for their condolences and wishes.

The Bellbottom actor shared the news of his mother’s demise on Twitter on Wednesday. Bhatia breathed her last at the Hiranandani Hospital.

In an emotional post, Kumar, who turned 54 on Thursday, said his mother would be wishing him ‘Happy Birthday’ to him from up there.

“Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on,” Kumar said in a tweet, sharing a throwback photo with his mother.

On Monday, the actor returned to Mumbai from London to be with his ailing mother. 

