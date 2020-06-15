Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression, say Police

Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression, say Mumbai Police

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2020, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 13:46 ist
Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday.

According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

Read: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A promising actor gone too soon

No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai

Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

The medical report in the case is awaited.

