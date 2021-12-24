Tamil actor Vadivelu tests Covid positive, hospitalised

Tamil actor Vadivelu in hospital after testing Covid positive

Doctors attending to him said that his health condition was stable and he was recovering well

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 24 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 22:52 ist
Tamil actor Vadivelu. Credit: IANS File Photo

Tamil comedian and character actor Vadivelu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he turned Covid-19 positive.

He had returned to Chennai from London on Thursday where he had attended some functions. He was tested at the Chennai international airport and on Friday, he tested Covid-19 positive.

Doctors attending to him said that his health condition was stable and he was recovering well.

The comedian had quit acting for a while and had made strong political statements against DMDK leader Vijayakanth while campaigning for DMK candidates during the 2011 elections. Slippers were hurled at the comedian-actor during the campaign at Tiruvanaikovil where then Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa was contesting the polls.

