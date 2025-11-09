Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Locked gates and lost dreams: Inside the ruins of Motipur’s once-thriving sugar mill

'The day Motipur Sugar Mill reopens will be the day people start believing in government promises again,' says Mahadev Prasad, a retired school teacher who also grows sugarcane.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 15:06 IST
For the people of Motipur, the sugar mill is not just an abandoned factory. It is a story of broken livelihoods and faded hopes, and the old wounds resurface every election season.

DH photo

Published 09 November 2025, 15:06 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

