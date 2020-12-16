‘Tandav’ first look poster out: Saif Ali Khan fans in for a treat

The popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming web series Tandav, giving fans a reason to rejoice. In it, a mass leader is seen addressing a gathering. The poster confirms that its teaser will be released on Thursday (December 17).

Tandav, touted to be a political thriller, has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and marks his OTT debut. The filmmaker has proven his mettle with films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and many feel the web series might help him scale new heights.

Tandav has a stellar cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The ‘Chotte Nawab’ essays the role of an ambitious politician in the series, which reportedly has shades of the Kevin Spacey-starrer House of Cards. His character might have a well-defined mean streak. Many feel, he is the right choice for Tandav as he previously received rave reviews for his essaying negative roles in Omkara and Baazaar.

Saif is no stranger to the OTT space. He hit the right notes with his performance in the Netflix original Sacred Games, which marked his digital debut. It remains to be seen whether Tandav proves to be another gamechanger for the Tanhaji actor.

Dimple, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Christopher Nolan-helmed biggie Tenet. The actor made her presence felt despite getting limited screen time. Nolan penned a note for ‘Bobby’, thanking her for her contribution to the film. The inside talk is that her character will be an integral part of Tandav.

The show is likely to stream in January

Tandav comes at a time when the digital medium has emerged as an alternative to theatres. Mirzapur 2, The Gone Game, Breathe 2 and the Hansal Mehta-directed Scam 1992 are some of the web series that clicked with fans in 2020. Tandav might help OTT continue its dominance in the new year.