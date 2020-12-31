'Tandav', 'The Family Man 2' and more: 5 web series to look forward to in 2021

There's no denying the fact that 2020 proved to be a memorable year for OTT platforms as they managed to entertain fans at a time when theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new year, which is almost upon us, promises to be an equally good one for the digital space. Here is a look at five eagerly-awaited Hindi web series to look forward to in 2021.

Tandav (Amazon Prime Video)

Actor Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the webspace with the eagerly-awaited series Tandav, which features him in the role of a youth leader. The show, touted to be India's House of Cards, revolves around the fictional political dynamics of the country. The show has a stellar cast that includes Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea, and Kritika Kamra.

Also read: ‘Tandav’ teaser out: 5 reasons to look forward to Saif Ali Khan’s web series

The Family Man 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of actor Manoj Bajpayee's popular show The Family Man is expected to be more gripping than the first one. The biggie revolves around the journey of a senior analyst associated with a National intelligence agency. and highlights his attempts at balancing his personal and professional lives. The cast includes Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni and Sharib Hashmi. It is likely to stream from February 12.

Jeet Ki Zid (Zee5)

Actor Amit Sadh, one of the most bankable stars in the OTT space, will be seen playing the role of a real-life war hero in Jeet Ki Zid. The show has created a buzz among fans for a variety of reasons and might prove to be a gamechanger for the Kai Po Che actor. Amit has apparently gone the extra mile to do justice to the role.

Apharan 2 (AltBalaji)

The second installment of the Apharan series is expected to be just as gripping as the first part. The Arunoday Singh-starrer, which is being shot in Uttarakhand is likely to appeal to those who are fond of '70s style masala entertainers'.

LSD (AltBalaji)

LSD, which is touted to be a medical-thriller, revolves around what happens when a key character dies under mysterious circumstances. The whodunit has an impressive cast headlined by pan-India actor Rahul Dev and Punit Pathak.

The second seasons of the Voot originals Asur, Illegal, and The Gone Game too are slated to release this year.