'The Great Indian Kitchen' selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

Director Jeo Baby's Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen", one of the most loved and critically-acclaimed films this year, has been selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival 2021.

The movie has been praised for exploring the dehumanising nature of patriarchy and how it chains Indian women to the kitchen.

Baby, known for films like "Kunju Daivam" and "2 Penkuttikal", shared the news on his Facebook page.

"We are happy to annouce that 'The Great Indian Kitchen' movie is an official selection at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival this year," he wrote.

The film, available on streaming platforms Neestream and Amazon Prime Video, had received heartwarming reviews from critics and fans.

"Through this film, I want to convey that women need freedom in the house as well as outside," the filmmaker had told PTI at the time of the film's release in January.

The story of "The Great Indian Kitchen" revolves around a nameless newlywed couple, played by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The wife is a dance enthusiast but post-marriage, her life is spent in cooking and cleaning while her husband, a teacher, spends his free time doing yoga. The father-in-law (played by T Suresh Babu) is the other entitled male of the house.