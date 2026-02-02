Menu
Crime rate down under Congress govt, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Replying to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and senior MLA Araga Jnanendra, both former home ministers, Parameshwara said they seemed to have forgotten how law and order was during their tenure.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 15:11 IST
