The other side of my character will be shown this time: Harsh Chhaya on 'Undekhi 2'

Actor Harsh Chhaya, who played the fierce 'Papaji' in the web series Undekhi, says that he is excited about its upcoming second season as it shows his character in a new light.

"The character is still the same person but the other part of his life will also be shown this time. It is always exciting to return to something that worked. The excitement during the shoot was as high as it was back in the first season," he told DH.

Undekhi, which premiered on SonyLiv in 2020, was set in Manali and revolved around what happens when a policeman from West Bengal tries to track down those responsible for two gruesome murders. It received rave reviews for its chilling screenplay and hard-hitting theme. Undekhi 2 takes the story forward and is likely to be more gripping than the first season. Surya Sharma and Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprise their roles from the first season. Meiyang Chang and Nandish Sandhu are new additions to the cast.

Chhaya had a good time working on the show as it features a young team.

"The best part about working with a young crowd is that these people keep you on your toes. The atmosphere was light (fun)," said the actor.

OTT has emerged as a force to reckon with in India over the past few years. Sacred Games, which premiered in 2018, is widely regarded as a gamechanger in this regard. Shows such as Mirzapur and Jamtara garnered attention, emerging as the choice of those familiar with the Hindi heartland. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown in 2020 benefitted the digital space as productions such as Illegal, The Gone Game, Scam 1992 and The Raikar Case found wide patronage.

"The thing here is that a show has a finite duration and does not go on," said Chhaya

It remains to be seen whether Undekhi 2 adds a new dimension to the 'OTT revolution' when it releases on March 4.