'Thurthu Nirgamana' review: A time-loop film with life lessons

Thurthu Nirgamana

Kannada (Theatres)

Cast: Suneel Rao, Sudharani, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Raj B Shetty

Director: Hemanth Kumar

Rating: 3/5

Hemanth Kumar’s ‘Thurthu Nirgamana’ is based on a time-loop concept. It also marks the return of Suneel Rao after a gap of 12 years. The attempt needs appreciation, though it may not ‘thoroughly entertain’ regular movie buffs. It isn’t a formulaic film.

It’s about a 32-year-old man who has an aimless existence. He isn’t a disciplinarian, but is an object of mockery. He is killed in a road accident.

After waking up in a morgue, he meets a woman who now determines his fate. She agrees as he pleads to let him free to accomplish his unfinished tasks. She permits him to go back to life just for three days and return, accomplishing the remaining work. What happens in these three days? Watch the movie to find out.

The first half appears dragged. There is no justification for the film’s sci-fi tag. Lack of cinematic experience is evident. Some scenes defy logic and reasoning.

The second half draws attention due to valuable lessons on life and its purpose. The film’s basic philosophy is about finding joy in small things of life. The film advocates the need to live and not to die by suicide. Each character has a struggle but finally, they find some meaning and purpose to life. Elements of magical realism, strong performances, amazing visual effects, lyrics, background music and cinematography lift the movie. It’s impressive that the makers don’t force action sequences into the plot.

It is largely faithful to Steven Spielberg’s quote, with which the film takes off. The master filmmaker had said, “Stories don’t have a middle or an end anymore. They usually have a beginning that never stops.”