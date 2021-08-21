Tiger's 'Ganapath' to release in theatres next year

Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' to release in theatres next year

It stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 21 2021, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 13:37 ist
Actor Tiger Shroff. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year on December 23.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl.

The film features Shroff's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

"#Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022," Shroff tweeted.

The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tiger Shroff
Kriti Sanon
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

 