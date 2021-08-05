Tokyo Olympics: Film stars hail Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze medal

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu on Thursday celebrated the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that they have made the country proud.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed the Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match at the ongoing Games at Tokyo.

Congratulating the Indian men’s hockey Team, Khan hailed their resilience and skill.

"Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match," the "Chak De! India" star wrote.

Kumar applauded the team for making one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game as they turned the match in their favour after being 1-3 down initially.

"Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020," he said in a tweet.

Sharing a news report about the team's win at the Olympics, Pannu simply wrote, "And it’s a bronze !!!!!!!"

Actor Anil Kapoor also lauded the team's "historic" win, saying that he wished his late producer father Surinder Kapoor was alive to see the moment.

"Phenomenal win... wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there... Thank you so much men’s hockey team... Congratulations !!!," he said.

Actor Rahul Bose took to Instagram and shared a video from the match after it ended with India's win.

"India, you beauty. #menshockeyteam #OlympicBronze Congratulations @sports_odisha for your support and belief," he wrote.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia said this moment will go down in history.

"A win that will go down in history! What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team. Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue," she said.

South actor Nivin Pauly said the men in blue have made everyone proud.

"From 1-3 to finish at 5-4! What a fight! The Men in Blue have made us proud bringing a medal after 41 years. Congratulations #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Cheer4India #Hockey," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said "Congratulations to Indian Mens hockey team for Bronze medal Sports medal in Olympics 2020.#TeamIndia #Nationalpride #Tokyo2020."

Actor Amyra Dastur tweeted, "This is so cute! A big congrats to #Teamindia for their bronze in Hockey after almost half a decade!!! Way to go boys."

Eight-time former gold-winners India, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.