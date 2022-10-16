TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide: Report

TV actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 16 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 14:17 ist
Vaishali Takkar. Credit: Instagram/misstakkar_15

TV Vaishali Takkar, known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, allegedly died by suicide at her Indore home on Sunday, according to media reports.

Thakkar was found hanging in her home, and a case has been registered in Tejaji Nagar police station. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, reports said.

More details awaited.

Suicide
Entertainment News

