Twinkle Khanna remembers Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary, shares a rare photo

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, on Saturday, took to Instagram to remember her father and Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary. The social media sensation shared an old photograph in which ‘Kaka’ is seen sharing a laugh with Dimple Kapadia and veteran comedian Asrani. She, however, refrained from captioning the snap.

Rajesh Khanna began his acting career with Aakhri Khat (1966), impressing a section of the audience with his performance. He subsequently starred in commercially-successful movies such Aradhana, Prem Kahaani, Doli, Haathi Mere Saathi and Ittefaq, establishing himself as the ‘First Superstar’ of Hindi cinema. He also impressed fans with his work in Tyag, Janta Hawaldar and Naukri. These films, however, did not do as well as expected.

He acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Anand and Namak Haraam, which are considered to be evergreen classics. Rajesh Khanna continued being a force to be reckoned with in 1980s, delivering hits such as Aaj Ka MLA Ram Avtar, Dil-E-Naadan and Bewafa (co-starring Rajinikanth).



He also experimented with his reel image with films such as Babu and Red Rose, adding a new dimension to his career. He, however, hit a roadblock in the 1990s as most of his films did not do too well at the box office. After a hiatus, Rajesh Khanna returned to the big screen with Wafaa (2008), which ruffled a few feathers with its bold content. The film, however, failed to satisfy the target audience and sank without a trace.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, leaving fans heartbroken. His last movie Riyasat, loosely-based on The Godfather, hit screens after his death and failed to make an impact.

Coming back to Twinkle, she emerged as a popular figure on Twitter with her witty posts. She has served as the co-producer of Akshay Kumar starrers such as Padman, Holiday, Khiladi 786 and Patiala House. ‘Mrs Funnybones’ also co-produced the Marathi movie 72 Miles.