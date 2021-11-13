Two Indian films in line for Debut competition at IFFI

Two Indian films in line for Debut competition at 52nd IFFI

  • Nov 13 2021, 20:02 ist
Two Indian films — director Sagar Puranik's Kannada film Dollu and Vivek Rajendra Dubey's Marathi film Funeral — are among the nine films that have been shortlisted for the Debut competition at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Announcing the line-up of films for the Debut competition on Saturday, the organisers of the film festival, in a statement said that the festival had been a launch pad to several filmmakers over the years and that this section was aimed at bringing out the best first-time filmmakers of the year.

The seven other films that have made it to the line up are director Ruben Sainz's Spanish/Brazilian/Portuguese film Magoado, director Arash Aneessee's Iranian film Maman, director Dimitris Kanellopoulos's Greek film Pack of Sheep, director Janno Jurgens's Estonian/Russian film Rain, director Laura Lehmus's German film Sweet Disaster, director Simon Farriol's Spanish film The Wealth of the World and director Mari Alessandrini's film Mapudungun.

Kannada film Dollu, which features newcomers Karthik Mahesh and Nidhi Hegde in the lead, had won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the Best Kannada movie at the Innovative International Film Festival.

