Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film Bhediya.
Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film Bhediya 2 was unveiled.
He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of Bhediya, which released last year.
Details about the second installment are still under wraps.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks
K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy
Act now to avoid a water crisis
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again
Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries
DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics
Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record