Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'

Dhawan made the announcement at a Jio Studios event on Wednesday

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 13 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 14:20 ist
Varun Dhawan. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film Bhediya.

Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film Bhediya 2 was unveiled.

He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of Bhediya, which released last year.

Details about the second installment are still under wraps.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Entertainment News
bollywood
Varun Dhawan

